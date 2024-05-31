IRS to expand free filing tool to all 50 states starting next year

Direct File to expand FILE PHOTO: The IRS will expand the Direct File Program next year. The program – which allows taxpayers making less than $200,000 to file their returns for free – was rolled out in 12 states. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that it will make its pilot program Direct File a permanent option for filing federal tax returns starting in the 2025 tax season.

>> Read more trending news

The program – which allows taxpayers making less than $200,000 to file their returns for free – was rolled out in 12 states.

The IRS plans to announce additional details on the 2025 expansion in the coming months, the agency said in a news release. According to the IRS, 140,803 taxpayers in 12 states filed their taxes using Direct File in 2024.

“The clear message is that many taxpayers across the nation want the IRS to provide more than one no-cost option for filing electronically,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “So, starting with the 2025 filing season, the IRS will make Direct File a permanent option for filing federal tax returns.”

For the 2025 filing season, the IRS will work with any state that wants to partner with Direct File, and there will be no limit to the number of states that can participate in the coming year, the release said.





© 2024 Cox Media Group