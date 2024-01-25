IRS announces initiative to streamline, clarify the letters they send out

IRS letters to taxpayers The IRS is redesigning and clarifying the letters they send out to taxpayers. (Larry_Reynolds/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Internal Revenue Service announced this week that it will rework the letters it sends to taxpayers, making them more simple and clear.

The Simple Notice Initiative will expand on a recent pilot program involving identity theft letters, the agency said in a press release.

The Simple Notice Initiative will review and redesign hundreds of notices with an immediate focus on the most common notices that individual taxpayers receive, the IRS said.

The redesign work will accelerate during the 2025 and 2026 filing seasons, improving common IRS letters going out to individual taxpayers and then expanding into notices going to businesses, according to the agency.

The IRS sends about 170 million notices to individual taxpayers every year and said in a statement it hopes to make them more clear and easier to understand.

“Simplifying and clarifying these letters will make it easier for taxpayers to understand the tax issues involved,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in the statement.

“This will help reduce questions and save headaches for taxpayers, the tax professional community as well as the IRS. Improving these letters is also critical to our internal operations at the IRS, and an important part of our transformation efforts. Clearer letters can create a ripple effect, reducing taxpayer phone calls and visits and freeing up IRS staff to help others.”

