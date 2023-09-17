Irish Grinstead, ‘Where My Girls At’ singer in 702, dead at 43

Singer Irish Grinstead, a member of the R&B girl group 702 known for the 1999 hit “Where My Girls At,” died Saturday, her sister said. She was 43.

The singer’s death was announced by Lemisha Grinstead, her sister and fellow 702 group member, in an Instagram post, according to Rolling Stone.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” Lemisha Grinstead wrote. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

No cause of death was given. The group announced in December that Irish Grinstead was taking a “medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Houston-born, Las Vegas-raised Grinstead sisters named their group after the Vegas area code, 702, Rolling Stone reported.

The sisters teamed with Kameelah Williams and released their debut album, “No Doubt,” in 1996, according to the magazine. The album featured hits like “Steelo” and “Get It Together.”

In 1999, the trio released their self-titled follow-up album. The album featured their biggest hit, “Where My Girls At,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

The song peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100, according to Rolling Stone.

The group’s final album, “Star,” was released in 2003, the magazine reported. The trio disbanded oni 2006.

In 2021, the Grinstead sisters appeared in eight episodes of the reality television show “BET Presents: The Encore,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series followed nine former girl-group members as they worked to form a supergroup and release an album in 30 days, according to IMDb.com.

In an Instagram post, Williams wrote that she was “devastated and heartbroken.”

“I struggled with this post because to me this isn’t real,” Williams wrote. “There’s a lot I want to say, but there’s no way to say what your heart hasn’t fully accepted. It’s hard to acknowledge this is even happening. I know you’re feeling better now and hugging your twin Orish which makes me smile.”

Irish Grinstead’s twin sister, Orish, who sang background vocals for 702, died in 2008 from kidney failure while battling cancer, Rolling Stone reported. She was 27.

