Iowa’s Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women’s scoring record

Caitlin Clark IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 15: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark on Thursday broke the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record in a game against Michigan.

Clark has 3,569 career points, ESPN reported. 49 of those points came from the game Thursday. Thursday’s game was her fourth game scoring 45 points or more. Clark also had 13 assists.

The game ended with No. 4 Iowa beating Michigan 106-89, The Associated Press.

It took around three minutes for Clark to score eight points. Those eight points are what Clark needed to break Kelsey Plum’s record, according to the AP. Plum’s record was 3,527 points.

✅ NCAA's women's all-time scoring record

✅ Career-high 49 points

✅ @IowaWBB program record for points in a game



CAITLIN CLARK WAS SEEING GREEN IN HER RECORD-BREAKING NIGHT‼️ pic.twitter.com/qgGRZ1wlgs — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2024

“I don’t know if you could script it any better,” Clark said. “Just to do it in this fashion, I’m very grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so many people who have been my foundation in everything I’ve done since I was a young little girl,” Clark said, according to the AP.

“You all knew I was going to shoot a logo 3 for the record,” Clark continued, according to ESPN.

“It really is hard to stop Caitlin Clark,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said, according to ESPN. “I think she does enjoy it.”

She is already the first Division 1 women’s player to get 3,000 points and 1,000 assists, according to ESPN.

“My favorite athletes are those who are champions in sports and champions in life, and Caitlin Clark is one of those athletes,” tennis champion Billie Jean King told ESPN. “She is the hottest star in basketball -- all of basketball, and not just women’s basketball -- and with that comes a heavy responsibility to be a leader on and off the court. She gets it, and that is part of the reason she will have an opportunity to be one of the best in her sport and a role model for future generations.”

