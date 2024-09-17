Instagram introduces new privacy, parental controls for users under 18

Teen accounts FILE PHOTO: Instagram is introducing Teen Accounts for users under the age of 18. (Miquel - stock.adobe.com)

Big changes are rolling out for Instagram users under the age of 18.

Meta will be changing all accounts for teens under 18 to “Teen Accounts.”

The move will make accounts for young people private by default, allowing only messages and tags from other users that the account holder is connected to. Sensitive content will be restricted at the highest level possible, Reuters reported.

Users under 18 will be prodded to close the app after using it for 60 minutes a day and there will be a sleep mode to turn off notifications overnight from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., The New York Times reported.

If a user under the age of 16 wants to change the settings, they will have to have parental permission while 1- and 17-year-olds can change the settings themselves. Parents will also have access to settings where they can monitor their children’s engagement and time spent on the app.

One thing the new settings do not account for is if a child lies about their age. Instagram’s terms of service prohibit children under 13 from having accounts. The company is working to develop technology to find teens who have set up adult accounts, the Times reported.

Meta is among several companies including TikTok and YouTube being sued over the effects of social media which can be called an addiction.

Studies have shown that there is a link between the use of social media and depression, anxiety and learning disabilities, Reuters reported.

Affected accounts will be changed to Teen Accounts within 60 days.





