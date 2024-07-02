‘I was gone for 20 days’: Jamie Foxx opens up about ‘bad headache’ that led to health scare

Jamie Foxx speaks LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Jamie Foxx accepts the Producers Award onstage during the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. He recently shared more details about his health scare last year. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images) (Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

For the first time since he was hospitalized last year, Jamie Foxx has shared a few details about his health scare.

Foxx, nor his representatives, have disclosed exactly what sent him to the hospital, but recently told a group of people in Phoenix that he had a “bad headache” in April 2023, People magazine reported.

“I asked my boy for an Advil,” Foxx said in a video that was shared on the social media platform X. He snaps his fingers, continuing, “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Foxx said doctors gave him a cortisone shot, which the Mayo Clinic says is typically given to “relieve pain, swelling and irritation.”

“The next doctor said something’s going on up there,” Foxx said, pointing to his head. He didn’t say exactly what that “something” was, however.

USA Today reported that Foxx had mentioned briefly in December that he “couldn’t actually walk” after the health scare.

“It feels good to be here,” Foxx said at a ceremony at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements. “I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over. ... I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel, too; I don’t know where I was going.’”

The comedian credits his sister Diedra with saving his life, People magazine reported.

Foxx’s daughter Corrine Foxx announced her father’s hospitalization on April 12, 2023, writing at the time, “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” Variety reported.

The entertainment publication said the actor had been in Atlanta shooting the Netflix comedy “Back in Action,” which is scheduled to stream later this year.

Jamie Foxx had said he planned to share his medical emergency in a special film, mentioning the project during the African American Film Critics Association’s Special Achievement Awards luncheon in March, USA Today reported.

“Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way,” Foxx said, according to Variety. “I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.”





