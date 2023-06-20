Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal charges

Hunter Biden FILE PHOTO: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. Justice Department has charged President Joe Biden’s son with federal tax and weapons offenses. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images) (Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, plans to plead guilty to two federal tax offenses and to admit to the facts of a gun charge as part of a tentative agreement, court records show.

In a letter filed Tuesday in court, prosecutors said Hunter Biden, 53, would plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and admit to the facts of a firearm charge. The latter charge — possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance charge — is a felony, while the tax charges are misdemeanors.

A federal judge will need to approve of the agreement before it’s made final. It was not immediately clear when Hunter Biden might enter his plea in court.

