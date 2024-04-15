H&R Block issue prevents some from e-filing returns on Tax Day

H&R Block acknowledged issues reported by users Monday that have made some unable to file their returns electronically on Tax Day.

In a post on social media, company officials said, “We are aware of an issue preventing some desktop software users from e-filing their returns.”

The issue was not impacting clients who use the company’s online software or who work with its tax preparers, according to H&R Block.

“We are working to resolve the issue quickly and ask clients to please try again later today or print and mail their return if that is more convenient,” the company said.

Hundreds of people reported issues with H&R Block beginning on Sunday night, according to DownDetector, a site that tracks web outages. Several people took to H&R Block’s social media pages to complain, with some saying that their taxes failed to go through, although they were charged for services.

Officials said in a response to a user on Facebook that they expected the issue to be resolved later Monday morning.

A majority of people choose to e-file their taxes, with more than 80% of returns going to the IRS electronically, according to officials. People can file their taxes for free through the IRS’ Free File program, use tax preparation software or have a tax preparer file the forms for them.

