Hoo’s up for a ride? Firefighters rescue owl trapped in vehicle’s roof rack

Owl rescue Firefighters from the Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department came to the aid of a trapped Barred Owl. (Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department/Facebook)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Firefighters are said to rescue cats from trees, but this time they had a hoot of a time trying to untangle the situation.

Firefighters in Winter Park, Florida, responded to a call of a trapped Barred Owl, WFTV reported.

A driver said an owl flew into the roof rack on their vehicle while they were driving Monday night.

It was both the driver and the owl hoo — make that, who — may have been a bit taken aback by the events.

“Quite certain that both motorist and owl were a little stunned by the whole experience, but just thankful we were able to help,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Once freed, the owl flew away, and according to the fire department, “appeared to be OK.”

Oh my. Last night firefighters safely freed this Barred Owl from the roof rack of a vehicle. The motorist reported the...

Posted by Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

According to the Audubon Society, Barred Owls are common in all seasons in Florida. They hunt in both the day and night, but most often at dawn and dusk. They are slightly smaller than a Great Horned Owl and larger than a Barn Owl, The Cornell Lab said. They are less aggressive than a Great Horned Owl, the Audubon Society said.

