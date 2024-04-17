Health department: Woman dies of lead poisoning after using hemorrhoid ointment

According to a written statement from the department, that the woman purchased the Vietnamese product in March through Facebook. A relative then shipped it to her from Vietnam. After using the ointment, the woman experienced symptoms related to lead poisoning and has since died.

Vietnamese hemorrhoid ointment California Health Department officials are warning the public not to use a Vietnamese hemorrhoid ointment that contains a “highly dangerous amount of lead” and has been linked to the death of a Sacramento woman, according to the Los Angeles Times.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

California Health Department officials are warning the public not to use a Vietnamese hemorrhoid ointment that contains a “highly dangerous amount of lead” and has been linked to the death of a Sacramento woman, according to the Los Angeles Times.

>> Read more trending news

According to a statement from the department, the woman purchased the Vietnamese product in March through Facebook. A relative then shipped it to her from Vietnam. After using the ointment, the woman experienced symptoms related to lead poisoning and has since died.

According to the CHD, samples of the product showed the ointment had about 4% lead, which is considered a “highly dangerous amount,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Vietnamese product, which comes in a small, round green container, is called Cao Bôi Trĩ Cây Thầu Dầu (Castor Oil Hemorrhoid Extract).

The health department says if you have the product in your home you should put the jar of ointment in a sealed plastic bag and call (510) 620-3620 or email toxoutbreak@cdph.ca.gov.

It is not known if the product is sold in the U.S. Health officials are telling residents not to use it.

Because lead can be absorbed through the skin, officials warned in the statement that they “recommend blood lead testing for all household members, especially children since they may have contact with the ointment,” officials wrote in the statement.

Symptoms of lead poisoning include high blood pressure, difficulty sleeping, stomach cramping, mood disorders, pain in joints and muscles, seizures and coma, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!