‘Handmaid’s Tale’ actress Elisabeth Moss pregnant with first child

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss: "The Handmaid's Tale" star confirmed her pregnancy on Tuesday night. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Elisabeth Moss confirmed on Tuesday that she is pregnant with her first child.

>> Read more trending news

Moss, 41, who won an Emmy Award in 2017 for her role as Offred in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” made the announcement on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” program, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kimmel got right to the point.

“Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” Kimmel asked.

“A little bit of both,” Moss answered.

“I’ve been really lucky,” Moss continued. “It’s been going really well.”

When Moss asked Kimmel for advice, the talk show host said he was reminded of what comedian Bill Murray told him and his wife, Molly McNearney, when they were expecting one of their four children, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“He said, ‘Bring Christmas lights to hang up (in the delivery room),’” Kimmel said, adding that Murray also suggested bringing in battery-powered candles.

The “Mad Men” star did not share further details about her pregnancy, including when the baby is due, People reported.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!