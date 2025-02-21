Guilty: Hadi Matar, Man who tried to kill Salman Rushdie, convicted

FILE PHOTO: Hadi Matar, the man accused in the attempted murder of British author Salman Rushdie, appears in court for a procedural hearing at Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, New York on August 18, 2022.(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The man who was accused of trying to kill author Salman Rushdie was found guilty of attempted murder on Friday.

It took less than two hours of jury deliberation to convict Hadi Matar, The Associated Press reported.

Matar had rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution as Rushdie was preparing to speak on Aug. 12, 2022, stabbing the noted author more than a dozen times in front of a packed audience.

He was supposed to talk about how the U.S. offered asylum for writers and other artists in exile, The New York Times reported.

Rushdie, 77, was blinded in one eye and another man was injured in the attack.

The author testified during the trial, telling jurors that he was struck by Matar’s dar, ferocious eyes and that he first thought he was being punched until he saw “a very large quantity of blood pouring out” of him, The New York Times reported.

In addition to the attempted murder conviction, Matar was also found guilty of assault on Ralph Henry Reese, one of the founders of the group that offers help to writers in exile and who was on the stage with Rushdie, the newspaper reported.

Matar did not react when the conviction was read, but when he was taken from the courtroom in handcuffs, he quietly said “Free Palestine,” a similar sentiment he made as he entered and left the courtroom during his trial, the AP reported.

Matar will be sentenced on April 23 and faces up to 32 years in prison.









