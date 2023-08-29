Grandmother of 12 jokes with husband about winning lottery -- then wins $100K

A Maryland woman joked with her husband about winning a scratch-off game in the Maryland Lottery -- and then she did it, to the tune of $100,000.

The 70-year-old grandmother of 12 played the new Ravens X5 scratch-off game in Hagerstown and scored a big winner, Maryland Lottery officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

“Something told me to go play the machine,” the woman, whose identity has not been revealed, told lottery officials in a statement. “I was joking with my husband and said, ‘What would we do if we won $100,000?’”

Her husband gave a pragmatic response.

“Live more comfortably,” he said.

The winner, who lives in Washington County, bought four Ravens X5 tickets at $5 apiece because she is a longtime fan of the NFL team and was intrigued when the Maryland Lottery introduced the game on Aug. 21.

She was shopping at Weis Markets in Hagerstown shortly after the game was released, lottery officials said. When she went home, the first ticket she scratched was the big winner.

Her ticket was the first of seven $100,000 tickets to be uncovered in the promotion.

The mother of five said she plans to share some of her earnings with her family, lottery officials said.