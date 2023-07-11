Girl swimming in Georgia lake bitten in leg by beaver, wildlife officials say

Beaver bite: File photo. A girl swimming in a Georgia lake was bitten in the leg by a beaver, wildlife officials said. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia girl swimming in a lake was attacked by a beaver on Saturday, wildlife officials said.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the child was swimming in the north end of Lake Lanier on private property in Hall County when the beaver attacked, WSB-TV reported, citing WDUN, a radio broadcasting station in Gainesville.

The girl was bitten in the leg by the large rodent, according to the television station.

The child’s age and condition were not revealed.

According to Kevin Buecker, the field supervisor for Hall County Animal Control, the girl’s father intervened during the attack and killed the beaver with “blunt force trauma.”

The animal was taken to the state lab to be tested for rabies, WSB reported.

Lt. Judd Smith, of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said it was unclear what led to the attack.

“There was nothing to indicate that there were baby beavers in the vicinity that were being protected, or that the beaver was sick, or whether it was just an otherwise angry beaver,” Smith told the television station.

