Georgia high school shooting: Suspect in custody, sheriff reports casualties

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Barrow County, Georgia High School was in hard lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of shots fired.

Casualties reported

Update 12:09 p.m. ET Sept. 4: One person is in custody, WSB reported. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said there were casualties but didn’t say how many victims there were or their conditions.

“Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time,” the statement to CNN said.

A casualty can be someone who is either injured or killed according to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School.

The shooting happened around 10:23 a.m.

Original report: WSBTV reported that dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles were at Apalachee High School. People were told to stay away from the area until it was secure.

In addition to local law enforcement, the FBI is investigating.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of the current situation at Apalachee High School in Barrow County. Our agents are on scene coordinating with and supporting local law enforcement.”

WSB Radio reported there had been reports of gunfire.

One person was airlifted from the scene while another was taken from the school via ambulance.

CNN reported that Piedmont Regional Hospital in Athens, Georgia, has been receiving patients with gunshot wounds from the incident.

Students were evacuated to the school’s stadium and have been cleared to be released to their families.

There is no information on the status of the alleged shooter.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement after the incident which read, “I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state. We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”





