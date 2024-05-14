George Clooney to make Broadway debut in stage version of ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’

On Broadway FILE PHOTO: George Clooney attends "The Boys In The Boat" New York screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2023 in New York City. Clooney will be appearing as Edward R. Murrow in the Broadway production of "Good Night, and Good Luck." (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

George Clooney has made a name for himself on television and in films, but there is one stage he hasn’t appeared on — Broadway.

But that will soon end after he agreed to play Edward R. Murrow in a stage production of his Oscar-nominated film “Good Night, and Good Luck,” making his Broadway debut, The Associated Press reported.

“I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” Clooney said in a statement.

David Strathairn played Murrow in the movie, with Clooney the film’s co-writer and director. He also appeared in the feature as Fred W. Friendly, Murrow’s collaborator.

Clooney will not be directing the stage version. That job will be handed to Tony Award-winning director, David Cromer, who directed “The Band’s Visit.”

“Good Night, and Good Luck” will hit the stage next spring at a Shubert theater, but no other details on a premier, specific theater or how long the show will run were released, according to The New York Times.

The play will focus on the period when Murrow’s reporting clashed with Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., who tried to uncover alleged Communists in America during the 1950s. It was called the “Red Scare” or “McCarthyism,” according to the Eisenhower Presidential Library. McCarthy was eventually censured by the Senate in 1954 and he died less than three years later.

The title “Good Night, and Good Luck” comes from Murrow’s signoff from his series “See It Now.”

Murrow, who as the AP described him, was “one of the architects of U.S. broadcast news,” died in 1965.

“Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape. There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience,” Cromer said.

