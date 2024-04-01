Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Crews work to open temporary channel

Francis Scott Key Bridge Salvage operations on the Francis Scott Key Bridge commenced March 30, 2024, in Baltimore. Salvage teams use an exothermic cutting torch to systematically separate sections of the steel bridge, which will be taken to a disposal site. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly/U.S. Coast Guard District 5)

BALTIMORE — Crews are working Monday to open a temporary channel near the Francis Scott Key Bridge to give commercially essential vessels access to the Port of Baltimore, officials said.

“This will mark an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore,” Capt. David O’Connell, the federal on-scene coordinator for Unified Response to the bridge collapse, said Sunday. “By opening this alternate route, we will support the flow of marine traffic into Baltimore.”

Officials said the channel will be on the northeast side of the main channel and marked with government lighted aids to navigation. It will have a controlling depth of 11 feet and be open to government and commercial vessels directly involved in response efforts, officials said.

O’Connell told CBS News that an additional temporary channel will run along the south side of the main channel and accommodate boats requiring up to 14 feet of water to operate. Both lanes are expected to open Monday, the news network reported.

Crews began to remove debris from the Patapsco River on Saturday. People without authorization are prohibited from getting within 2,000 yards of the Francis Scott Key Bridge as cleanup efforts continue.

“I cannot stress enough how important today and the first movement of this bridge and of the wreckage is,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said at a news conference Saturday. “This is going to be a remarkably complicated process.”

Demolition crews cut parts of the collapsed bridge into smaller sections so that they could be removed by cranes. Two crane barges, a 650-ton and a 330-ton crane, have been working to remove the wreckage while a 230-ton land-based crane has been used to offload and process the wreckage before it’s transported to a disposal site.

Dive teams also worked over the weekend to survey the wreckage and determine where demolition crews should next focus their efforts.

The main channel has been closed and shipping traffic diverted elsewhere since the Key Bridge fell into the river after being struck by a cargo ship early on Tuesday. Six construction workers are believed to have died in the collapse.

