Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Richard Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback who appeared in three Super Bowls, was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of DUI, authorities said.

Sherman, 35, was booked into the King County Jail roster at 4:51 a.m. PST, online booking records show.

Officials with the Washington State Patrol confirmed Sherman’s arrest, KIRO-TV reported.

Sherman played 11 seasons in the NFL and was a key member of the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense that defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Sherman and the Seahawks returned to the Super Bowl the following year and lost 28-24 to New England after the Patriots made a last-second interception.

After spending seven seasons in Seattle, Sherman moved on to the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, where he was a member of the NFC squad that lost Super Bowl LIV to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He finished his career in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sherman started 136 of the 144 games he played in the NFL, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He had 37 career interceptions and returned three picks for touchdowns. He also recovered seven fumbles.

The Washington State Patrol has not released any other information about the arrest, and an investigation is ongoing.

In July 2021, Sherman was arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence. The following year, Sherman pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass, and speeding in a roadway construction zone, online records show.

