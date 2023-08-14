Foo Fighters bring out Michael Bublé to perform in well-planned gag

Surprise guest: File photo. Michael Bublé was a surprise guest at the Foo Fighters' show in San Francisco on Saturday. (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

SAN FRANCISCO — It has been a gag during the Foo Fighters’ latest tour, playing “Haven’t Met You Yet” and asking if any fans knew the words to the Michael Bublé song. Saturday in San Francisco, a “superfan” knew every line -- and of course he did, since it was the Canadian crooner himself.

The surprise cameo by Bublé to sing his 2009 single came at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Foo Fighters have used a mini-medley to showcase the talents of drummer Josh Freese, who joined the band after the death of Taylor Hawkins in March 2022 during the band’s South American tour.

Freese’s résumé includes a recording stint with Nine Inch Nails, touring with Devo and working as a session drummer for Bublé's “Haven’t Met You Yet,” Rolling Stone reported.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was ready to spring the surprise on the unwitting concertgoers.

In previous shows, the band had brought up random fans onstage to sing the Bublé song, according to the magazine.

“You know what? At the last couple shows, I always look out and someone’s like, ‘I know the Bublé song. I’ll come up and sing it,’” Grohl told the crowd Saturday. But, “every time someone says they know this song, they don’t know the (expletive) song.”

As the song began, Grohl pointed to one concertgoer holding an “I heart Bublé” sign, the Times reported.

“Do you know the (expletive) song?” Grohl asked. “Hold on, we got a superfan. He’s got the ‘I love Bublé!’”

As he made his way to the stage, the “superfan” was Bublé himself, who joined the group onstage to sing his chart-topping hit, the Times reported.

“OK, this guy’s pretty good,” Grohl joked. “This guy’s pretty good.”

“Oh my God, it’s Michael Bublé!” Grohl shouted in mock-surprise, according to the newspaper. “Wait, what? (He) flew in today from Argentina to (expletive) sing that song to you guys.

“Because there’s no such thing as taking a joke too far.”

