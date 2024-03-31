Florida Zoo welcomes endangered Malayan tapir calf

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAMPA, Fla. — An endangered baby Malayan tapir was born at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Tampa, Florida, last week.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park said on Facebook that the baby Malayan tapir is the first spring baby born at the zoo.

“Our baby girl is busy bonding and nursing alongside experienced mother, 18-year-old Ubi. Both mom and calf are doing well and are healthy and thriving,” the zoo said.

The baby calf was born overnight between Monday and Sunday, according to WFTV.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists Malayan tapirs as endangered, according to the news station. There are around 2,500 in Thailand, Malaysia and the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Malayan tapirs are endangered for a few reasons including deforestation, flooding and illegal trade, the zoo said.

“The birth of this healthy calf is another wonderful example of the Zoo’s commitment to the conservation of endangered species,” said Chris Massaro, Senior Vice President of Zoological Operations, according to WFTV. The baby calf doesn’t have a name yet, according to the news outlet.

