Florida Gov. DeSantis signs law designating Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway

Jimmy Buffett Highway: Jimmy Buffett performs at New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that names portions of Florida’s famous beach road A1A as Jimmy Buffet Memorial Highway. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that names portions of Florida’s famous beach road A1A as Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.

Read more trending news

The legendary Florida singer-songwriter died On Sept. 1, 2023, at age 76 after a 4-year battle with a rare, aggressive form of skin cancer.

Buffett celebrated beach life with his unique, Caribbean-tinged soft rock with a hint of country. Other famous songs include: “Come Monday,” “A Pirate Looks at 40,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,” “One Particular Harbor,” and “Fins,” a Parrothead favorite at his concerts.

He released an album in December 1974 titled “A1A.”

The bill passed unanimously through both houses of the Florida Legislature. DeSantis signed another bill that created a “Margaritaville” Florida car tag, According to WFLA. “Margaritaville” was one of Buffett’s most famous songs and the name of his chains of hotels and resorts, cruises, condos, and restaurants Margaritaville.com noted. Buffett amassed more than $1 billion with his Margaritaville empire and “frozen concoctions.”

The memorial highway will hug the Atlantic Coast and weave through parts of Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard, Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Duval, and Nassau counties, WFLA reported. The use-fee revenues from the license plate will go to the non-profit, Singing for Change.

State Road A1A runs 328.9 miles from Key West north to Fernandina Beach.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Jimmy Buffett through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 09: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group