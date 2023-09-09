Final album from the late Jimmy Buffett to come out in November Jimmy Buffett (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The final album that was recorded by Jimmy Buffett will be released in November, his record label said Friday.

The album will feature a collaboration with Paul McCartney called “My Gummie Just Kicked In,” according to Reuters. The album will have 14 tracks on it.

The album will be called “Equal Strain on All Parts” and will be out on Nov. 3, according to Variety.

The album was co-produced by Coral Reefers, Michael Utley and Mac McAnally, Billboard reported.

Three of the tracks were released on Friday including his track with McCartney.

Following the album announcement, McCartney said that “not only was the song great, but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard (Jimmy) sing ever,” according to USA Today.

The other two are called “Like My Dog” and “Bubbles Up,” Variety reported. Other guests on the album include Emmylou Harris, Angelique Kidjo and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Other songs include “University of Bourbon Street,” “Portugal or PEI,” “Fish Porn,” “Nobody Works on Friday” and the title track “Equal Strain on All Parts,” according to Variety.

Buffett died on Sept. 1 at the age of 76 after a battle with Merkel cell skin cancer. His upcoming album was recorded recently before his cancer took a turn, Variety reported.

