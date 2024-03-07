FDA: Ground cinnamon sold at discount stores tainted with lead

Ground cinnamon alert: The FDA said that elevated levels of lead have been detected in six brands of ground cinnamon spice at discount stores nationwide. (Grandbrothers/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON — Elevated levels of lead have been discovered in six brands of ground cinnamon sold at discount stores nationwide, federal officials said Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is advising consumers to throw away the ground cinnamon under the brand names of La Fiesta, Marcum, MK, Swad, Supreme Tradition and El Chilar.

The products are sold at Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, Save A Lot and Patel Brothers stores, the FDA said.

The agency has asked the companies to issue voluntary recalls, The Washington Post reported.

“Removing the ground cinnamon products in this alert from the market will prevent them from contributing elevated amounts of lead to the diets of children,” the FDA’s alert said. “Long-term exposure (months to years) to elevated levels of lead in the diet could contribute to adverse health effects, particularly for the portion of the population that may already have elevated blood lead levels from other exposures to lead.”

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores have already removed the cinnamon from their store shelves, a company spokesperson told The Associated Press. Customers can return products to stores for a refund, the FDA said.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!