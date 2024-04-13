Father sentenced to 50 years for putting antifreeze in newborn daughter’s milk

Sentenced: A man was sentenced to 50 years for putting antifreeze in his newborn daughter’s milk. (MivPiv/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A man received a 50-year prison sentence in connection with the 2020 poisoning of his infant daughter in South Fulton, Georgia.

The City of South Fulton Police Department said that Curtis Jack was sentenced to 50 years with 40 of them to be served in custody after he was found guilty on all counts.

The incident happened on Oct. 1, 2020. Police said Jack went to pick up bottles of breastmilk from his child’s mother who was in the hospital following the baby’s birth, according to WSB-TV. The baby was born on Sept. 24, 2020.

He brought the milk to the baby’s grandmother who was also taking care of the woman’s other child, the news outlet reported. The baby got very sick over the next 24 hours and it was believed that the child was possibly poisoned.

Police said that Jack reportedly admitted to investigators that he added antifreeze to the breastmilk. He claimed that he didn’t want to pay child support for the baby, WSB reported.

Detectives told the news outlet that Jack had a job that paid well so they were confused about Jack’s motive.

“It hit home because it was an 18-day-old baby,” South Fulton Police Sergeant Pserda Dickerson told WSB.

The baby’s mother and Jack had reportedly been together since January 2020. According to the news station, police indicated that Jack had tried to insist that the woman terminate her pregnancy.

