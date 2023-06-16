Father in custody after 3 young boys were shot, killed in Ohio A man is in custody after three boys were shot and killed at a house in Monroe Township, Ohio, on Thursday. Another person was also injured in the shooting. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is in custody after three boys were shot and killed at a house in Monroe Township, Ohio, on Thursday. Another person was also injured in the shooting.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s office said that a woman called 911 to report a shooting in Monroe Township just after 4 p.m. Thursday, according to WCPO. The woman screamed on the phone that “her babies had been shot.”

Moments later, a person in the area of the shooting called 911 and said a young girl was running down the road saying “her father was killing everyone,” according to the news outlet.

Once deputies arrived, they contacted Chad Doerman, 32, outside of the house and took him into custody, WCPO reported.

Medics arrived at the scene and found three boys who were shot in the yard, according to WHIO. All of the boys died at the scene.

The boys were ages 3, 4, and 7, WCPO reported. A fourth person was found inside the house with a gunshot wound in the hand. She was identified as the boys’ mother, 34. She was taken to the hospital for treatment

Doerman was identified as the boys’ father, the news outlet reported.

Information about what led up to the incident has not been released. The names of the boys and their mother have not yet been released.