Father of 20-year-old who jumped from cruise ship says he believes son is still alive

Officials say the man jumped off the 18-story Liberty of the Seas cruise ship 57 miles of Great Inagua. in front of his father and brother.

Royal Caribbean Liberty of the seas Cruise Ship FILE PHOTO: Falmouth, Jamaica - March 14 2019: Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas Cruise Ship sails near the coast of Falmouth Jamaica. On April 4, 2024, a 20-year-old jumped from the ship. (Debbie Ann Powell/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Florida man says he believes his 20-year-old son is still alive, days after he jumped from an 18-story cruise ship, according to the North Port Daily Sun.

>> Read more trending news

Francel Parker said that his son, Levion Parker, had multiple flotation devices thrown down to him on April 4 when he leaped over the side of the royal Caribbean ship “Liberty of the Seas” as family members watched in horror.

“As soon as he went off the side, I prayed over him,” the dad told the outlet. “I was confident the prayers I said over my son were heard. I stand on the word of God. I believe he is alive.”

Royal Caribbean told the New York Post in a statement that the ship’s crew “immediately launched a search and rescue effort alongside the U.S. Coast Guard.”

According to witnesses, Parker was confronted by his father about drinking early on April 4. Levion Parker told his father, “I’ll fix this right now,” a moment before he turned and jumped out of a window and overboard.

“We don’t drink. I’d like to know how my son was served so much alcohol,” the elder Parker told the outlet. The drinking age on a Royal Caribbean cruise departing from the US is 21.

Parker said his son had alcohol on the ship but jumping off the ship was not a suicide attempt, the Sun reported.

The ship was on its way to Fort Lauderdale after four days of sailing between Cuba and the Bahamas’ Grand Inagua Island.

The Coast Guard suspended the search for Parker over the weekend.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!