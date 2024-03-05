Facebook, Instagram down, users report

Facebook logo

Facebook FILE PHOTO (panida wijitpanya/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Facebook and Instagram appeared to be experiencing an outage on Tuesday morning, with tens of thousands of users reporting issues with the social media sites.

>> Read more trending news

As of about 10:15 a.m. ET, more than 125,000 people have reported issues on Facebook, according to the outage tracking site DownDetector. The site had more than 17,000 reports of outages on Instagram.

People trying to access Facebook found themselves logged out of their accounts on the desktop site. On mobile apps, users saw a message saying that their sessions had expired.

Instagram showed users a message warning that said, “Something went wrong” on the desktop site, while feeds were unable to be refreshed on the app.

Facebook Messenger also appeared to be down, with users seeing log-in screens on Tuesday. Thousands of people reported issues, according to Down Detector. Threads, which is also run by Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta, was also down with users unable to access their homepages.

It was not immediately clear what might have caused the issues or how widespread they might be.

Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!