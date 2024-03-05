Facebook, Instagram down, users report

Facebook and Instagram appeared to be experiencing an outage on Tuesday morning, with tens of thousands of users reporting issues with the social media sites.

As of about 10:15 a.m. ET, more than 125,000 people have reported issues on Facebook, according to the outage tracking site DownDetector. The site had more than 17,000 reports of outages on Instagram.

People trying to access Facebook found themselves logged out of their accounts on the desktop site. On mobile apps, users saw a message saying that their sessions had expired.

Instagram showed users a message warning that said, “Something went wrong” on the desktop site, while feeds were unable to be refreshed on the app.

Facebook Messenger also appeared to be down, with users seeing log-in screens on Tuesday. Thousands of people reported issues, according to Down Detector. Threads, which is also run by Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta, was also down with users unable to access their homepages.

It was not immediately clear what might have caused the issues or how widespread they might be.

Check back for more on this developing story.





