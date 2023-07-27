‘Everyone doing great:’ LeBron James breaks silence on his son’s condition

Lebron James breaks silence on son LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke his silence Thursday with a tweet about his son, Bronny, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California.

>> Read more trending news

LeBron James’ son Bronny suffer cardiac arrest during USC practice

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James posted Thursday on Twitter. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

Bronny James hospitalized: What is cardiac arrest?

On Tuesday, when Bronny’s cardiac arrest incident was reported, his family released a statement asking for fans and supporters to respect their privacy.

The statement, from a spokesperson for the James family, said, “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Update: Bronny James had normal heart screenings months before his cardiac arrest

The younger James is a 6-foot-3 guard and incoming freshman at USC. His father has said he has put off retiring in the hopes the two could play together in the NBA. Bronny James would be eligible to enter the NBA draft after one year at USC.

What caused the cardiac arrest is not yet known publicly.

According to a report from CNN, Bronny had a cardiac screening several months ago as part of a program for prospective NBA players, and the test revealed no abnormalities.

Latest trending news:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!