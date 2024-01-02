ESPN apologizes for airing video of woman exposing her breasts during Sugar Bowl telecast

The video aired after a commercial break.

ESPN apologizes NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Confetti covers the Washington Football after their victory at the All State Sugar Bowl playoff game against the Texas Longhorns on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. ESPN apologized for airing a video that showed a woman exposing her breasts. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ESPN apologized Monday night after a video clip shot in New Orleans that aired on the network during the Sugar Bowl showed a woman baring her breasts on a street in the city’s French Quarter.

>> Read more trending news

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The clip was aired coming out of a commercial break during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in one of the semifinal games of the College Football Playoff.

The clip showed people walking on Bourbon Street in New Orleans – where the game was played. A few seconds into the video, a woman appeared to look up to a balcony and pulled down her top to expose her breasts.

Some commented on social media that women exposing their breasts on Bourbon Street in New Orleans is neither new nor shocking.

“Well, it’s Bourbon Street,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, commented.

Others commented on women exposing their breasts during Mardi Gras parades in order to get particularly coveted throws from passing floats.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!