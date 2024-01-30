Elon Musk says first human received Neuralink brain implant

A person “received an implant” Sunday and was “recovering well,” the billionaire said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

Musk announces implant FILE PHOTO: KRAKOW, POLAND - JANUARY 22: SpaceX, X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during live interview. On Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, he announced that his brain-science startup company Neuralink, had implanted a device in a human for the first time. ( Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Elon Musk announced Monday that his brain-science startup company Neuralink, had implanted a device in a human for the first time.

>> Read more trending news

A person “received an implant” Sunday and was “recovering well,” the billionaire said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

The product the company has been working on would allow people to control their phones or computers with thoughts alone, Musk said.

The result of Sunday’s procedure, Musk said, showed “promising neuron spike detection.”

Musk’s announcement comes eight months after Neuralink announced that it had received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to conduct its first in-human clinical study.

Neuralink has been working on the implants for around five years. In 2022, it had to answer critics after a monkey died during an attempt to get the animal to play the video game Pong.

The company faced a federal investigation after employees told Reuters that the company was cutting corners, causing the deaths of research animals.

According to Musk, Neuralink’s first product would be called Telepathy. He has said the first users of the product would be people who have lost the use of their limbs.

“Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal,” he wrote on X.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!