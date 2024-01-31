Elmo asks ‘How is everyone doing?’; Answers are not good

Elmo cares FILE PHOTO: Elmo's social media team asked a simple question: "How is everybody doing?" The responses were surprising. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Headspace)

A furry Muppet monster who is usually talking to kids is now the online confidant for adults.

>> Read more trending news

Elmo on Monday posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everyone doing?” and after 175.9 million views and thousands of responses, the overwhelming reaction is not good.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Several are variations on a theme — as one user posted — “Elmo we are tired.”

It wasn’t just everyday users of the social media platform answering.

An account from the video game “Among Us” posted “suffering.”

Domino’s Pizza United Kingdom posted the fib “totally fine” with an image of an overwhelmed pizza conveyor belt literally on fire.

But not everyone has shared the dread they are feeling.

Chance the Rapper posted, “Honestly, I’m in a really good place rn.”

Honestly, I’m in a really good place rn — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 30, 2024

Others are worrying about Elmo, with one user writing, “Has anyone checked in on you, Elmo? How’re you, pal?”

Has anyone checked in on you, Elmo? How’re you, pal? — Georgia ♡ (@ohgoshga) January 29, 2024

Even Dr. Phil got into the thread, telling Elmo “We’ve Got Issues.”

Hanif Abdurraquib, a poet and contributor for The New York Times wrote, ”Elmo each day the abyss we stare into grows a unique horror. one that was previously unfathomable in nature. our inevitable doom which once accelerated in years, or months, now accelerates in hours, even minutes,” adding a light-hearted ending to the comment, “however I did have a good grapefruit earlier, thank you for asking.”

Elmo each day the abyss we stare into grows a unique horror. one that was previously unfathomable in nature. our inevitable doom which once accelerated in years, or months, now accelerates in hours, even minutes.



however I did have a good grapefruit earlier, thank you for asking https://t.co/svATFv7ek8 — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) January 29, 2024

The post and responses came during a mental health crisis, according to The Washington Post, where half of the adults in the country say they’re lonely and their mental health is getting worse. It has become such a problem, the newspaper reported, that the country started 988, a suicide hotline that will get callers and trained counselors connected quickly.

Elmo, however, wasn’t ready for the emotional toll most of the responses brought with them, Samatha Maltin, executive vice president, chief marketing and brand officer of Sesame Workshop told the Times.

“I don’t think anyone anticipated how deeply this particular question would resonate. But we’re so thrilled that we did ask,” she said.

She added that the responses show that there is a need for free, easily accessible mental health help, the newspaper reported.

Several “Sesame Street” characters have social media accounts, and since they’re Muppets, the accounts are actually run by four people at the Sesame Workshop nonprofit. They are used as if the character is posting, adding an interactive element between the cast of Muppets and fans.

Burt responded to Elmo, the BBC said, writing “I’m here if you ever need a shoulder to lean on. I’ll make us both a warm cup of tea.”

I’m here if you ever need a shoulder to lean on. I’ll make us both a warm cup of tea. ☕️🫖 #EmotionalWellBeing https://t.co/MJUT1Lzjpd — Bert (@bertsesame) January 30, 2024

Cookie Monster told Elmo he would bring the cookies if he needed to talk.

Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies. 💙🍪 #EmotionalWellBeing https://t.co/LLF7MzmouY — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) January 30, 2024

“Sesame Street” also dropped the persona of the characters, adding links to mental health resources.

Elmo responded to the posts, “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends!”

The post also reminded followers, “Elmo loves you.”

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group