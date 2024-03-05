Election 2024: Trump wins North Dakota’s GOP caucus

Donald Trump

Donald Trump: The former president spoke from his Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday in Palm Beach, Florida. (Alon Skuy/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President Donald Trump prepared for Super Tuesday with a victory in Monday’s Republican presidential caucus in North Dakota.

The Associated Press reported that Trump finished first in voting conducted at 12 caucus sites, defeating former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

There were 29 delegates at stake in the party-run caucus, according to The Washington Post.

Haley was coming off a victory Sunday in the District of Columbia Republican primary, where she won 19 delegates. She became the first woman to win a GOP primary.

Trump had 244 delegates entering Monday’s primary, while Haley had 43.

With 2,429 total delegates available, a candidate must win at least 1,215 to secure the nomination, the newspaper reported.

Election 2024: What to know about Super Tuesday

A large chunk of those delegates will be awarded on Super Tuesday across 15 states and one territory, according to The Washington Post.

