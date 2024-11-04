Election 2024: Freebies you can get with your ‘I Voted’ stickers

After many voters cast their ballots, they receive a variation of an “I Voted” sticker. That simple label could get you free stuff.

As always you will want to check if your neighborhood locations are participating, but here is a roundup of promotions linked to the “I Voted” stickers.

Krispy Kreme will give you a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating shops while supplies last.

IKEA will give you a free frozen yogurt with coupon.

Johnny Rockets will give you a free shake when showing proof of voting.

Round Table Pizza will give a $6 discount on a large or extra large pizza, AARP reported.

Pizza to the Polls, which has the mission “to deliver free food to people who are participating in civic life, from long lines at polling places to nonpartisan events focused on voter education, registration, and turnout,” will have food trucks at various polling centers including Atlanta. If a line is over an hour long you can visit Polls.pizza and report the location so a pizzeria can send over free pizza.

Fazolis will get $2 off signature bakes on Nov. 5, according to Delish. Just make sure your local spot is participating.

Yogurtland will give you 15% off when you have an “I Voted” sticker, according to AARP.

Lyft will give a 50% discount worth up to $10 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Election Day. Use code VOTE24.

Uber is also giving a 50% discount up to $10 to head to the polls. You just have to hit the “Go Vote” button on the app.

Lime has a free 30 min ride to and from polling places. Use VOTE2024 on the app.

HEYDUDE, get 50% off a pair of shoes through 8 a.m. ET Nov. 7 when ordering and adding the code “LEFT” or “RIGHT” at checkout.

Dave & Busters will have several specials including half-priced games for Election Day, USA Today reported.

