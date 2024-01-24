EBay layoffs: 1,000 jobs cut, impacting 9% of workforce

Ebay A sign is posted in front of eBay headquarters on February 22, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, File)

E-commerce giant eBay announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs, trimming its workforce by an estimated 9% “to better position eBay for long-term, sustainable growth,” CEO Jamie Iannone said.

In a note sent to employees Tuesday, Ianonne said the company’s “overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of our business.”

He added, “We need to better organize our teams for speed — allowing us to be more nimble, bring like-work together, and help us make decisions more quickly.”

EBay will also scale back contract work in the coming months.

“These are not actions we take lightly — and we recognize the impact they will have on all eBayers,” Ianonne said. “We have to say goodbye to people who have made so many important contributions to the eBay community and culture, and this isn’t easy.”

Company officials began notifying impacted employees on Tuesday, with workers in the U.S. being asked to work from home Wednesday “to provide some space and privacy for these conversations,” Ianonne said.

With the announcement, eBay joined several companies that have announced layoffs in the new year. Wayfair, Amazon, Google and Meta have also shared plans to trim jobs.

Since the start of the year, 72 tech companies have slashed more than 13,200 jobs, according to Layoffs.fyi, a site that tracks job cuts in the tech sector.

