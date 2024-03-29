Easter 2024: Which restaurants are open on Easter?

Most restaurants will be open and many will include brunch menus.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Easter, the day Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is a day to celebrate with family and friends.

If you don’t want to spend that time in the kitchen rushing to get a meal together, plenty of restaurants will be opening their doors on Sunday.

Below are a few that will be open for business on Easter.

(Note: Some restaurants require reservations. Not every restaurant in a chain may be open, so be sure to check with local restaurants before you go.)

· Applebee’s

· Bahama Breeze

· Benihana

· Bob Evans

· Bonefish Grill

· Boston Market

· Buffalo Wild Wing

· The Capital Grille

· Carrabba’s Italian Grill

· Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

· The Cheesecake Factory

· Chili’s

· Cracker Barrel

· Denny’s

· Domino’s

· Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

· Fogo de Chão

· IHOP

· Kona Grill

· Longhorn Steakhouse

· Maggiano’s Little Italy

· McDonald’s

· O’Charley’s

· Olive Garden

· Outback Steakhouse

· Panera Bread

· P.F. Chang’s

· Red Lobster

· Romano’s Macaroni Grill

· Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

· Season’s 52

· Shake Shack

· Sonic

· Starbucks

· STK Steakhouse

· Texas Roadhouse

· Waffle House

· Whataburger

