‘Double the fun’: ‘Precious’ actress Gabourey Sidibe expecting twins

Gabourey Sidibe: The "Precious" actress announced that she and husband Brandon Frankel are expecting twins. (April Greer For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Gabourney Sidibe announced on social media Tuesday that she is pregnant with twins.

>> Read more trending news

Sidbide, 39, who received an Academy Award nomination for best actress in the 2009 film “Precious,” shared photographs on Instagram. She announced that she is expecting twins with husband Brandon Frankel, People reported.

“We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” Sidibe wrote. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon!

“Twinty Twinty Four!!”

Sidibe announced her marriage to Frankel in December 2022 on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Entertainment Tonight reported. The couple got engaged in November 2020 after meeting each other on a dating app but waited to make a public announcement, according to People.

They were married in 2021, CNN reported.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them. I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married,” Sidibe said during her interview on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.” “We got married over a year ago.”

In addition to her movie role, Sidibe starred as Becky in 98 episodes of the television series “Empire” from 2015 to 2020, according to IMDb.com.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!