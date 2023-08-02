Don’t skip this: Mattel looking for ‘Chief UNO Player’; job pays $17,776 for the deal

Chief UNO Player FILE PHOTO: Mattel is looking for a "Chief UNO player." (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If playing card games is your deal, you won’t want to skip on this chance that could reverse your life.

Mattel, the maker of UNO, is looking for a “Chief UNO Player” to challenge people to play the brand’s games and generate wild social media content.

The one person who draws the winning card will get $4,444 a week for the four-week gig, or about $17,776.

The job will take place in New York City with the person who is chosen to work in the Big Apple for four days a week, four hours a day, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 13 to Oct. 7.

The person will be interviewed and star in live streams that feature UNO Quatro, teaching strangers how to play the game. They’ll also have to be able to lift and carry 50 pounds and set up tables and tents at various locations.

Applicants must be 18 or older, a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S. and be based in the U.S. as well.

If you’re interested, visit the “Chief UNO Player” website to apply.