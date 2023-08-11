Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, and more set for ‘A Tribute to The Judds’ album Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Over a dozen artists including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, LeAnn Rimes, and Trisha Yearwood will be featured a special tribute album for The Judds.

The album will pay homage to the mother-daughter duo Wynonna and Naomi Judd. It is called “A Tribute to The Judds,” and it will be released Oct. 27 just over a year since Naomi Judd’s death, according to Billboard.

The album will have 14 songs on it and arrives in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the duo, Good Morning America reported.

“To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special,” Wynonna Judd, who also appears on the project, said in a statement, obtained by Rolling Stone. “These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come.”

The album will be partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in honor of Naomi Judd, Good Morning America reported. Naomi Judd died on April 2022 by suicide.

The first track from the album is still being decided but will arrive on Aug. 18, according to Billboard.

Here is the full track list per Good Morning America:

1. “Girls Night Out” -- Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

2. “Mama He’s Crazy” -- Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

3. “Why Not Me” -- Megan Moroney

4. “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days)” [feat. Sonya Isaacs] -- Cody Johnson

5. “Rockin’ With The Rhythm Of The Rain” -- Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild6. “Young Love (Strong Love)” -- Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

7. “Have Mercy” -- LeAnn Rimes

8. “Love Is Alive” -- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

9. “Had A Dream (For The Heart)” -- Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

10. “I Know Where I’m Going” -- Barnett, Lynne & West

11. “Let Me Tell You About Love” -- Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

12. “John Deere Tractor” -- Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

13. “Cry Myself To Sleep” -- Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

14. “Love Can Build A Bridge” -- Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, and The Fisk Jubilee Singers

The project was produced by Brent Maher who worked with the Judds, according to Rolling Stone. Wynonna Judd’s husband and musician, Cactus Moser produced her recording of “Cry Me To Sleep.” Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood will be featured on the song together.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

