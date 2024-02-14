Dog found with snout zip-tied shut adopted by police officer who rescued him

Zeus

New home: Zeus has a new home after he was adopted by the police officer who rescued him last week. (South Bend Police Department )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A dog discovered last week with his snout zip-tied shut has been adopted by the Indiana police officer who found him, authorities said Monday.

The South Bend Police Department said in a Facebook post that South Bend Police Officer Stephanie Northcutt adopted the dog, now named Zeus.

Northcutt found the Doberman with a dark-colored zip tie tied tightly around his snout in the southern area of South Bend on Feb. 9, WNDU-TV reported. She gently approached the frightened animal and gained his trust, allowing a bystander to help remove the zip-tie, according to the television station.

“Officer Northcutt said she knew the moment she laid eyes on the pup that he was the perfect addition to her family,” the South Bend Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The dog, now named Zeus, spent some time bonding with the Northcutt’s other dogs before the officer made the adoption official with the South Bend Animal Resource Center, WISH-TV reported.

According to the South Bend Police Department, Zeus is the second dog that Northcutt has rescued from a difficult situation while she was on patrol.

“She joked that the dispatchers at St Joseph County 9-1-1 should stop sending her to animal calls because she will soon run out of room at her house!” police wrote.

Officials at the South Bend Animal Resource Center said that Zeus will likely not suffer any long-term physical effects from his injuries, WNDU reported.

Northcutt is planning to sponsor two adoptions at the animal shelter, the police department wrote.

“Thank you Officer Northcutt!” the South Bend Animal Resource Center wrote on Facebook.

