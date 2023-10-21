Detroit synagogue board president found fatally stabbed outside home

Fatal stabbing: Samantha Woll, the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue's board, was found fatally stabbed outside her home on Saturday. (Kali9/iStock)

DETROIT — The president of Detroit’s synagogue board was found fatally stabbed outside her home early Saturday, authorities said.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighborhood of Detroit at about 6:30 a.m. EDT, according to the Detroit Free Press. She had been stabbed several times, the newspaper reported.

Woll led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. In a statement posted to the synagogue’s Facebook page, the organization said it was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Woll’s death.

“At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available,” the social media post stated. “May her memory be a blessing.”

Investigators responded to the area and found the victim with multiple stab wounds, The Detroit News reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers followed a trail of blood leading to Woll’s home, where investigators believe the homicide occurred, according to the newspaper. Police said it was unclear what the motive was for Woll’s death.

Woll previously worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and on the re-election campaign of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Woll worked for Slotkin from 2019 to 2021 as a deputy district director, according to WXYZ-TV.

Nessel and Slotkin expressed their shock on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder,” Nessel tweeted. “Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

“I and all of Team Slotkin is heartbroken at this news,” Slotkin tweeted. “She did for our team as Deputy District Director what came so naturally to her: helping others & serving constituents. Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness. My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act.”

In a statement, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tweeted that said Woll’s death “has left a huge hole in the Detroit community.”

Woll headed the synagogue since 2022 and was involved in other local Jewish organizations, the Free Press reported.

Rep. Noah Arbit, a Jewish Democrat from West Bloomfield Township, called Woll the “kindest, most beautiful soul,” the News reported.

“I am shattered and broken and unable to move. There are no words. The kindest, most beautiful soul taken in the most evil, brutal way,” Arbit wrote. “Sam was committed to justice and equality. In her name we will never give up. Baruch Dayan Emet, Sam. You were so loved and cherished.”