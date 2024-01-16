Death toll rises to 3 after propane explosion in Mississippi

Propane

Propane explosion: File photo. Three people are now dead after a propane explosion in Mississippi. (Ziggy1/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — Three people have died after a propane explosion in southwestern Mississippi on Sunday, authorities said.

One of the fatalities included a 14-year-old, according to WLBT-TV.

Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the explosion occurred Sunday afternoon at a residence on Willingness Road, WJTV reported.

An 18-year-old died at the scene, according to WLBT.

A 14-year-old died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Monday and a 43-year-old died at a mobile burn center on Tuesday, the television station reported.

Swilley said the cause of the explosion is under investigation, The Daily Leader of Brookhaven reported. The state fire marshal’s officer will assist in the case, the sheriff said.

The names of the victims have not been released, WJTV reported.

