Customs officers seize more than $8.4M worth of methamphetamine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Narcotics seized: U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 923 pounds of methamphetamine on Tuesday. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAREDO, Texas — Customs officers seized 923 pounds of methamphetamine at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the narcotics seized at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo had an estimated street value of more than $8.4 million.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday when a customs officer referred a 2021 Volvo tractor and trailer that had a manifest for a commercial shipment of celery, broccoli and cauliflower for secondary inspection.

After a non-intrusive examination and an inspection by canines, officers discovered the methamphetamine mixed with the shipment, the news release stated.

The narcotics had a street value of $8,493,968, officials said.

Agents seized the narcotic. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are leading the investigation.

“Optimal targeting efforts were keen in foiling this drug smuggling attempt,” Alberto Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement. “CBP personnel are persistent in protecting our nation against dangerous and prohibited narcotics that pose a threat to our communities.”

