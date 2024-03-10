Couple spots bobcat swimming near Marco Island in southwest Florida

Bobcat: File photo. A Florida couple saw a bobcat swimming about 200 yards offshore near the Gulf of Mexico. (Banu R/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A couple in southwest Florida witnessed an unusual sight last weekend -- a bobcat dog-paddling in the waters off Marco Island.

>> Read more trending news

Kristen and Chris Pfaller told WBBH-TV that they saw the animal swimming in the water as they were boating from Rose Marina on Marco Island.

“Kristen said ‘Oh it’s a cat,’ and then we both said, ‘It’s a bobcat’ and then we got all excited about that,” Chris Pfaller told the television station.

The bobcat was swimming 200 yards offshore near Umbrella Island, just north of Marco Island, WBBH reported.

“It was pretty amazing. It was very cool to see,” the Pfallers told the television station.

According to WFLA-TV, Kristen Pfaller said the couple made sure to keep a respectful distance from the medium-sized cat. However, they also wanted to be sure that other boaters did not hit the bobcat.

“We stayed away as far as we could just so we didn’t stress the animal out any further because it did look like it had gone on a rather far journey from the other island,” Kristne Pfaller told WBBH.

Latest headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!