Costco is now selling silver coins

Following the success of the gold bars, Costco has expanded and has started to sell silver coins on its website.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Costco is selling 25-count tubes of 1-ounce Canada Maple Leaf Silver Coins on its website for about $675, according to CNN. The $5 coins are non-refundable, and members are limited to a maximum of five.

On the front of the coin, there is a maple leaf. King Charles III is featured on the reverse, CNN reported.

The coins are made with one troy ounce of 99.99% pure silver, according to the company’s website.

Costco is hoping to continue the success it had with gold bars, which it began selling on its website last September for $2,000, CNN reported. Since then, Costco sold more than $100 million worth of gold bars just in the last quarter.

The gold bars sold out quickly, according to CBS News.

“We try to create an attitude that, if you see it, you ought to buy it because chances are it ain’t going to be there next time,” Costco’s founder once said per The Wall Street Journal, according to CNN. “That’s the treasure-hunt aspect. We constantly buy that stuff and intentionally run out of it from time to time.”

Gold and silver can actually help “hedge against inflation,” according to CBS News. They do this because they maintain their value during times of inflation and have a long-term protection mechanism. It is also good to have gold and silver to diversify your portfolio.

Customers interested in purchasing some silver coins or receiving additional information can visit Costco’s website.

