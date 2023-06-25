‘Come chill’: Man robs woman at gunpoint, later asks for date on social media

Facebook friend request: A man who allegedly robbed a woman later attempted to get his victim to "come chill" with him. (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — This might be the worst pickup line attempt in history.

>> Read more trending news

An Indiana man accused of robbing a woman later contacted her on social media, asking for a date because she was “too pretty to rob.”

Damien J. Boyce, 31, of Indianapolis, was charged with armed robbery and carrying a handgun as a felon, according to Marion County online court records.

An Indianapolis woman was grabbing her mail from the mailbox when a man robbed her at gunpoint. However, the interaction doesn't stop there.



After the incident, the robber decided to message her on Facebook and ask her out.

https://t.co/rSIOPRKZAV — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) June 24, 2023

Amber Beraun told WRTV that Boyce confronted her on May 8 while she was grabbing her mail from a mailbox at her Indianapolis residence.

“I had a man come up and try to rob me at gunpoint after I got off work late one night,” Beraun told the television station. “He took it (gun) out of his pocket to show me what was going on — let me into your house. I did not do that.”

The woman said she gave Boyce $100, but the man apparently wanted more.

According to court documents, Boyce allegedly pointed his gun and told Beraun to add him on Facebook, pointing to the proper profile so she could send him a friend request, WRTV reported.

“I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave and he did,” Beraun told the television station.

An Indianapolis man allegedly messaged a woman "you wass to pretty to rob" after forcing her at gunpoint to add him on Facebook.

https://t.co/8KAA7yZtRD — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) June 21, 2023

After accepting the friend request, Boyce allegedly began sending messages to the victim, WTHR-TV reported.

According to court documents, Boyce made a romantic play and apologized for the robbery.

“Look just know imma pay you back ok it’s a (expletive) up way to meet but damn you wass to pretty to rob,” one message stated, WTHR reported.

Boyce also allegedly asked Beraun to “come chill” with him.

“He really tried to rob me of my own things, but he took away my sense of safety from my own home,” Beraun told WRTV. “It makes me a little on edge knowing that people walk up and down the street, looking for places to commit crimes.

“It makes it a little different when you hear noises at night.”

Boyce was ordered held on a $7,500 bond Wednesday, online records court show.