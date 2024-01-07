Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Tron’ actress, dead at 69

Cindy Morgan: The death of the "Caddyshack" actress was announced by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 6. She was 69. (Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Cindy Morgan, who played sexpot Lacey Underall in the 1980 film “Caddyshack” and appeared two years later in “Tron,” died in South Florida, authorities said. She was 69.

A representative for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital on Saturday that Morgan died of natural causes “a few days ago.” No other information has been released.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the actress’ death.

“Caddyshack,” released July 25, 1980, was filmed throughout South Florida and in parts of Palm Beach County, WPTV reported.

According to IMDb.com, Morgan was born Cynthia Ann Cichorski on September 29, 1954 in Chicago. She studied communications at Northern Illinois University and while reporting for a commercial station, she changed her last name to Morgan.

The name came from a story she read about Morgan le Fay when she was 12, according to IMDb.com.

In the 1982 film “Tron,” Morgan played two roles -- Lora and Yori.

She also had roles in “Galaxis,” “Silent Fury,” “Up Yours, ” according to IMDb.com.

On television, Morgan appeared on “The Love Boat,” “CHiPs,” “Bring ‘Em Back Alive,” “The Fall Guy,” “Falcon Crest,” “Matlock,” “Hunter,” “The Highwayman,” “Manusco, FBI,” “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Under Suspicion,” according to IMDb.com.

© Cox Media Group

