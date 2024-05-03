Cinco de Mayo 2024: Where to find the best deals, freebies

Sunday marks Cinco de Mayo, the day that many think is Mexican Independence Day. That notion is wrong. Mexican Independence Day is Sept. 16.
Cinco de Mayo is a day to celebrate a Mexican military victory over the French in the city of Puebla, on May 5, 1862, The Washington Post reported.
The day is filled with parties and like any holiday, businesses will bank on getting customers into their establishments by offering discounts and freebies.
Here’s a list of promotions, remember that they are subject to participation:
- Abuelo’s: Mexican Grande Draft Beer, Mexican Flag Margarista, La Grandeza Margarita and Chile con Queso, $5 each.
- Applebee’s: $1 Margaritas.
- Baja Fresh: Club Baja members get $5.55 off when they spend $20 or more using code BAJACINCO at BajaFresh.com
- Beef ‘O’Brady’s: Free queso with chips and salsa purchased at participating locations.
- Bubbakoo’s Burritos: Buy one entree get one free to loyalty club members, as well as a discount code for catering. Enter CINCO10 to get 10% a catering order through Sunday.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Special happy hour on Sunday, plus six wings free when using code GOWINGS.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Happy hour on Sunday, select items will start at $5. Some margaritas will be $7, and there is a beer and pizza deal for $9.
- Casey’s: BOGO large single-topping pizza or large taco pizza for $14.99.
- Chevy’s: Food and drink discount on May 5 from 3 p.m. to close.
- Chili’s: $6 Tito’s Watermelon Spritz.
- Chipotle: Free delivery with code CINCO24, minimum order $10.
- Chronic Tacos: Loyalty members get $5 off a $25 or more purchase through the app.
- Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant: $6 House ‘Ritas, $10 Grande House ‘Rita, $1 tequila floaters and food specials.
- Cold Stone Creamery: Waffle Ice Cream Tacos are available at participating stores through Sunday.
- Dave & Buster’s: $ Tres Tequila Ria Margaritas.
- Del Taco: Del Yeah! Rewards Members get $0 delivery fees on orders of $15 or more. They can also get a free burrito with a $10 or more order.
- El Pollo Loco: BOGO specials for Loco Rewards members. $20 off $100 or more catering orders. $10 bonus card with $50 gift card purchase.
- Hooters: $5 Dos Equis Big Daddy bears, Legendary Ritas, Pátron shots plus $5 HootClub Rewards appetizer special.
- Miller’s Ale House: Free Tex-Mex Chicken Nachos with $49 or more online order using promo code FREENACHOS.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: $5.55 burritos or bowls for Moe’s Rewards Members only.
- On the Border: $5 ‘ritas, beers and queso. Some drinks come with a rubber duck on Saturday and Sunday only.
- Pancheros: Reward members get aa surprise reward. Must be used on Sunday.
- Papa Murphy’s: $5 off $20 or more at participating locations.
- Taco Bell: Five crunchy or soft tacos for $5, for rewards members, when ordering through the app. One order per customer.
- Taco John’s: Free beef taco bravo for rewards members with the purchase of $5 or more.
- TGI Fridays: $5 Happy Hour extended, $7 Superfresh Margarita, $5 chips and queso.
- The Brass Tap: Free chips and salsa with any purchase at participating locations.
- Tijuana Flats: “Fiesta de Mayo” $5 menu items, or Fiesta Bundle Meal Kits to enjoy at home for $46.99.
- Torchy’s Tacos: Giveaway - prizes include a customized decanter, yeti cooler, water bottles, gold card and gift card.
- Sheetz: $0 delivery fee with any taco, burrito or taco salad on May 5 and 6.
The list was compiled from RetailMeNot, Eat This Not That, The Krazy Coupon Lady.
