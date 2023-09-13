Chick-fil-A launching mobile order drive-thru lanes to get your food faster If you are looking to grab a bite to eat quickly, Chick-fil-A says they are adding a new option through their mobile app in order to get you your food faster. (RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images)

If you are looking to grab a bite to eat quickly, Chick-fil-A says they are adding a new option through their mobile app in order to get you your food faster.

Chick-fil-A will be adding “Mobile Thru” lanes at over 300 restaurants nationwide in 2023.

The lanes will be added to their drive thrus and are dedicated to get people who order ahead on their mobile app to get it sooner, according to WSB-TV.

“Our hope with Mobile Thru is to help guests experience the drive-thru quicker than ever before. By dedicating one of our lanes exclusively for mobile order pickup, we are creating an easier and more efficient experience for our guests on the go,” said Julie Ledford, the principal program lead on Chick-fil-A’s Service and Hospitality team.

Chick-fil-A said that they tested Mobile Thru concept at select locations for about two years, WSB-TV reported. The hope is to make the food pickup process more efficient.

The company said during the testing they found that 85% of customers said they would use the Mobile Thru again and 90% said they had good experience with the Mobile Thru.

All you have to do is to choose a restaurant location and if that restaurant is one of the over 300 stores rolling out the new service, you can select “Mobile Thru” as the pickup destination then proceed with ordering.

“We want our customers to be in control of their experience,” said Ledford. “The Mobile Thru lane will give our guests access to greater speed in the drive-thru, cutting down on ordering and payment time significantly. Providing remarkable service starts with convenience and Mobile Thru is just one way we are continuing to elevate the pickup process for our busy customers.”