Charges filed against man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport

Mikey was left in the short-term parking lot at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Abandoned dog: Mikey was tied up to a pole at Pittsburgh International Airport. (Allegheny County Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PITTSBURGH — Charges were filed Monday against a West Virginia man accused of abandoning a dog at Pittsburgh International Airport last week, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Allegheny County Police Department, David Mittelberger Sr., 68, of Windsor, was charged with abandonment of animals, neglect of an animal and cruelty to animals.

Police found the dog, named Mikey, apparently tied to a pole in a short-term parking garage at the airport, WTRF-TV reported.

Police believe that Mittelberger was traveling to California, but authorities have been unable to contact him, according to WPXI-TV.

Tips helped police verify that a man seen with the dog in surveillance video was Mittelberger, according to the television.

“It’s been determined Mikey has an active infection in his mouth and requires significant dental care,” police said in the news release. “We are working with the state dog warden and Animal Friends to secure a court order allowing Mikey to receive the proper care.”

Authorities said they were gratified by residents’ concern about the dog’s health but added that he was currently not up for adoption, WPXI reported.

“There is no excuse for leaving your pets behind,” police said, according to WTRF.

Latest headlines:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!