Bus driver retires after winning $100K on Powerball ticket in Kentucky Lottery

Bus driver wins: James Keown and his wife, Monta, were all smiles after winning $100,000 in the Kentucky Lottery. (Kentucky Lottery )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky school bus driver who said he “had been thinking” about retiring got a big incentive last month.

>> Read more trending news

James Keown, of Louisville, bought a winning $100,000 Powerball ticket last month, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery.

Keown’s ticket from the Aug. 19 promotion matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. He doubled his earnings when he played the Power Play number, which was 2X, lottery officials said.

A bus driver for 11 years in the Jefferson County Public Schools system, Keown called his boss the next day.

“I called my boss on Sunday, and I told him, ‘I hit the lottery and I’m not coming back,’” Keown said in a statement on Wednesday. “I loved my job, but I’d been thinking about retiring for a while.”

Keown said he could not believe his good fortune when he checked his numbers after buying a ticket at a Circle K.

“I looked at it four times,” Keown told lottery officials. “That number’s got to change, but it didn’t.

“I thought I better see what I won. The first time, I saw I won $50,000 and then I thought, ‘Wait a minute, I play the multiplier all the time.’ So I went back, and the multiplier was 2.”

Monta Keown was equally thrilled with the windfall, which amounted to $71,500 after taxes.

“We had just gotten off the phone and then he texted for me to call him as soon as I could. I panicked thinking something was wrong,” Monta Keown told lottery officials. “He told me, ‘I just paid off my bills.’ I said, ‘You did what?’ ‘I just paid off my bills. I just won $100,000!’

“I’m just over the moon and excited for him.”

The couple told lottery officials that they have a weakness for disabled cats and plan to support local kitten and cat shelters. They also plan to use their cash toward buying some lakefront property.

Need something to lift your spirits?
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!